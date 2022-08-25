Ganga, Yamuna continues their rising trend, inching towards danger mark

Water level of both Ganga and Yamuna continued to rise in Sangam city on Wednesday too.

With the water level showing an accelerating pace since early morning hours, residents of more than a dozen localities, including Ganga Nagar, Newada, Draupadi Ghat, Chota Baghada and adjoining areas are apprehensive and are planning to move to safer places if the rising trend of the rivers continue.

Officials of the flood control department informed that water levels of both rivers are rising following additional water being released into Ganga and Yamuna from the dams located upstream.

Officials said that the water level of the Ganga while maintaining a rising trend was increasing at a rate of 6 cm and 10 cm at Phaphamau and Chhatnag respectively, per two hours while the Yamuna while maintaining a rising trend was rising at a rate of 12 cm per two hours on Wednesday evening.

By 12 noon, the water level of both the rivers at all the three recording sites was rising.

The water level of Ganga at 12 noon at Phaphamau was recorded as 82.81 mts while at Chhatnag it was at 81.10 mts. Yamuna was flowing at 82.66 mts at Naini. As a result, both rivers were flowing more than two meters below the danger mark which stands at 84.73 mts.

By 4 pm, the water level of Ganga increased by around 18 cm at Phaphamau, and by 10 cm at Chhatnag. The Yamuna increased largely by 12 cm and the water level of Ganga at Phaphamau and Chhatnag was reported 82.99 mts and 82.32 mts, respectively while the level of Yamuna was 82.87 m at Naini.

By 6 pm, the water level of Ganga increased further and water was recorded to be flowing at 83.03 mts at Phaphamau and 82.43 mts at Chhatnag while the level of Yamuna was recorded at 83 mts at Naini. Both rivers were maintaining their rising trend even at 6pm, officials said.

District administration has activated 16 relief camps in the urban areas falling under Sadar tehsil and another eight in rural areas including two each in Soraon and Karachhana tehsils and another four at Phulpur tehsils. DM Sanjay Kumar Khatri has also appointed magistrates and zonal officials for each specifying the flood-affected localities and villages as well as these relief camps where they have to oversee rescue and relief measures.

All 99 flood outposts also have been put on alert. Cleanliness arrangements have been arranged in the relief camps. Each camp will offer accommodation to 200 to 500 people.

The relief camps activated by the district administration in city areas include those at Annie Besant School, Mehboob Ali Inter College, YMCA College, Cantonment High School, Swami Vivekananda School, DAV Inter College, ML Convent, Jamuna Christian Inter College, Dr Ghosh Marden School and Chetna Girls College among others.

ADM (Finance and Revenue) and the district in charge of natural disaster affairs, Jagdamba Singh, said that proper arrangements have been made to accommodate the people in all the flood relief camps and 99 flood relief posts have been put on alert in the district.

Officials of the flood control department are too maintaining a strict watch through their water monitoring committees which are also interacting with people living in low-lying areas. Residents, however, claimed that rising water level would again impact their lives and they have no other option but to shift to relief camps or move to homes if kin living on higher grounds. They however said, “The rising and receding trend of both the rivers would impact people living in low lying areas till September.”

The majority of residents living in the low-lying areas are altogether frightened over rising water levels of both the rivers and have started taking corrective measures before the water level rises alarmingly and inundates their homes.