Gautam Budh Nagar: Farmers meet DM, police chief; seek justice

NOIDA: A farmers leaders’ delegation representing the All India Kisan Sabha, Bhartiya Kisan Parishad, and Kisan Ekta Sangh on Friday met Laxmi Singh, the police commissioner, and Manish Kumar Verma, the district magistrate, of Gautam Budh Nagar to discuss pressing issues. A farmers leaders’ delegation representing the All India Kisan Sabha, Bhartiya Kisan Parishad, and Kisan Ekta Sangh on Friday met Laxmi Singh, the police commissioner to discuss urgent issues needing attention. (HT PHOTO)

The officials, in response, assured of a swift action over the issues raised by them.

During the meeting, the delegation, led by senior farmer leaders Rupesh Verma, Sukhbir Khalifa, and Soran Pradhan, demanded withdrawal of “false cases” against farmers, allocation of 10% Abadi (population) plots, and discussions on the new land acquisition laws at the chief secretary level.

Verma, district president, All India Kisan Sabha, said, “Peaceful protest is a constitutional right of farmers. Suppressing our voices will not solve the problems. We are determined to ensure our demands are addressed.”

Sukhbir Khalifa, national president, Bhartiya Kisan Parishad, said: “The police administration had allocated us space at Dalit Prerna Sthal for our protest and assured us of discussions within seven days. Instead, they detained us, filed serious charges like Section 307, and attempted to crush the movement,” he alleged.

The delegation also highlighted mistreatment of women by the Dankaur station house officer, urging a probe.

The delegation also expressed displeasure over delays in a court hearing related to Gangeshwar Dutt Sharma’s case (a farmer leader under SKM who was arrested during the recent protests in Gautam Budh Nagar), where the police failed to submit the case diary.

In response, the police commissioner assured a thorough probe into the matter. “The withdrawal of cases is under review while allegations of misconduct, including incidents in Dankaur, will be thoroughly investigated. Dialogue is essential, and we are working closely with the district magistrate to ensure peaceful resolutions”, said CP, Singh.

Meanwhile, DM Verma promised swift discussions at the chief secretary level and dialogue with the chief executive officers of all three development authorities in the district.