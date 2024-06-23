Ggm admin sets up 5-member panel to probe Daulatabad blast

Gurugram: The Gurugram administration has set up a five-member fact-finding committee to investigate the Daulatabad blast and find the exact cause as well as the people who were responsible for the incident, officials aware of the matter said. Members of the Haryana State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), firefighters and police personnel conduct a search and rescue operation at the blast site in Daulatabad Industrial Area near the Dwarka Expressway on Saturday. (Parveen Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Nishant Kumar Yadav announced on Sunday that a committee, chaired by the Additional Deputy Commissioner, will investigate the matter. The committee comprises an Assistant Commissioner of Police, an Executive Engineer from the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Ltd (DHBVN), an official from the Industrial Safety and Health Department, the District Fire Officer, and another officer from DHBVN.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

“The committee has been tasked with investigating the cause of the accident, understanding why it led to the blast, assessing the damage, and determining the appropriate compensation and recipients. They have been instructed to submit their report within seven days considering all possible aspects. The committee will inspect the area, record statements from labourers and eyewitnesses and ensure that all relevant facts are included in the report,” Yadav said.

Four people were killed and 12 others were severely injured when multiple explosions occurred after a fire broke out at a manufacturing unit in Daulatabad Industrial Area at Sector-104 in the city early on Saturday morning. The factory manufactures fire extinguisher balls, police said.

Investigators revealed that the factory did not have a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the fire department.

Karan Goel, deputy commissioner of police (west), said that during the investigation it was revealed that the factory did not possess a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the fire department. “We are currently cross-checking with all departments to ascertain whether they had previously applied for the NOC and submitted a layout plan for approval from the District Town Planner (DTP),” he said.

Goel further explained that the company had started operations in Gurugram just two months ago, after previously manufacturing fire extinguisher balls in Delhi.

District fire officer of Bhimnagar fire station, Ramesh Kumar Saini, said that the factory manufactured fire extinguishing balls which have a mini explosive device inside that detonates at a particular temperature. “We have learnt that some workers were welding some parts and the spark led to the blast. The factory had no fire system in place despite manufacturing fire extinguishing balls,” he said.

A case has been registered under sections 286 (dealing with any explosive substance with negligence), 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (death due to negligence) ,and 427 (damage to the amount of ₹50 or above) of the Indian Penal Code and section 3(A) of the Explosive Substance Act 1908 at the Rajendra Park police station on Saturday, police said.