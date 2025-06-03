Ggm: Civic teams clear illegal carts, stalls near Sector 46

Gurugram: The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and the city’s municipal corporation on Monday, carried out a joint drive in which a large number of illegal carts and stalls set up on the Sector 39 and Sector 46 dividing road were demolished, officials familiar with the matter said. the drive was carried out after the authority received several complaints from local residents about encroachments, illegal vends and random parking in the area, leading to traffic congestion. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

The joint civic team, led by district nodal officer RS Bhath, also included personnel from the Gurugram traffic police, who issued challans to 28 wrongly parked vehicles on the road, GMDA officials said.

A senior GMDA official, requesting anonymity, said that the drive was carried out after the authority received several complaints from local residents about encroachments, illegal vends and random parking in the area, leading to traffic congestion.

GMDA district town planner and nodal officer RS Bhath said that prior to carrying out the demolition drive, enforcement officials from both the agencies had visited the area and found that a large number of illegal carts and stalls were operating in close proximity to Unitech Cyber Park. Additionally, the cycle tracks and two-wheeler lanes developed by GMDA on this master road were also being used as illegal parking spaces by cars and bikes, he said.

GMDA officials said that during the inspection it was also found that several cart owners did not have Aadhar cards or proof of identity. Moreover, many cart owners were paying rent to miscreants, who helped them to run their businesses illegally.

“During the drive, around 50 carts which were operating without any legal permit, were razed. Additionally, 28 challans for wrong parking amounting to ₹15,000 were also issued to vehicle owners by the traffic police department. Further, the commercial establishments in the vicinity were also directed to arrange parking for their staff within the premises and not on the service road,” said Bhath.