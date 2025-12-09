Ggm police bulldoze 20 illegally-modified bike exhausts for repeated violations

Intensifying drive against vehicular noise pollution, the Gurugram police on Sunday bulldozed around 20 illegally-modified, loud motorcycle exhausts at a Sohna market, officials said. Police said a change in strategy was adopted to prevent unruly elements from flouting traffic rules. (HT Photo)

Rajinder Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Sohna City police station, said the drive was aimed at punishing the repeat offenders who flout traffic safety norms by reinstalling modified exhausts even after being penalised.

“Many of these violators have a history of harassing pedestrians, elderly, and local residents. These bikers deliberately brush past pedestrians and elderly with their motorcycles to scare them off with loud exhaust noise,” Kumar said, adding that the exercise was a “preventive action.”

“Under the Motor Vehicles Act, factory-installed (default) exhausts are allowed as their noise levels are under prescribed limits. However, some bikers replace them with extremely louder ones to cause inconvenience to others,” a police officer said, requesting anonymity.

SHO Kumar said that a change in strategy was adopted to prevent unruly elements from flouting traffic rules and risking safety of pedestrians and fellow motorists.

“Once their vehicles are seized, the bikers are directed to bring their company-manufactured silencers to the police station, where the illegal-modified silencers are removed and taken hold of,” Kumar said.

According to traffic police data, around 114 challans were issued in November for modified silencers, and a penalty of ₹11.4 lakh imposed. In a similar exercise in September, 89 motorcyclists were fined ₹8.9 lakh, while 32 violators were penalised during the first week of December.

A meeting was also held on Sunday between villagers of Nimoth, Hajipur and Badkhera, and the police at Sadar Sohna police station to sensitise locals about illegally-modified silencers, loudspeakers installed on tractors, and late-night DJ systems at gatherings.

“Villagers were advised to refrain from activities that amplified noise pollution and warned of stern action for violations under Section 190(2) (standards prescribed in relation to road safety, control of noise and air pollution) of the Motor Vehicle Act,” said Sukhpal Singh, station in charge of Sadar police station.