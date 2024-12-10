Ggm: Sec 99A residents seek linked road to avoid long detours

Commuters and residents of Habitat Society in Sector 99A have expressed disappointment over the prolonged delay in the construction of a 75-metre road to connect their society to the main road. (Representative Image) Absence of this stretch forces the commuters to take detours and hence travel around five kilometre for even short strips of less than a kilometre (HT Archive)

The society is located at the dead end of this proposed road and residents have been waiting for over five years for the project to be completed. Absence of this stretch forces the commuters to take detours and hence travel around five kilometre for even short strips of less than a kilometre.

“We have been waiting for the last 5 years for the government to build the 75-metre road. Due to the absence of this road, we are facing a lot of trouble in commuting. And if we have to go to Dhankot for small works, we have to take a detour of 4-5 kilometres. This road is a lifeline for us. We request the government to start the road work as soon as possible,” Santosh Singh, a resident of Laxmi Apartment in Sector 99A, said.

“To reach the Dwarka Expressway, which is just 890 metres away, one has to cover a distance of 5 kilometres. Whenever a new person comes from outside using Google Maps, they often get stuck due to the lack of a road and are forced to take a detour of 5 kilometres. People who go for daily work face immense trouble and have no option but to travel additional every day,” Manoj Dubey, another resident of Habitat Society, said.

Vikas Yadav, a daily commuter to Manesar, expressed his frustration, “When I moved here in 2017, I was told the road would open in 5-6 months. We request the government to cooperate in opening this road as soon as possible.”

The issue extends beyond the residents of Habitat Society. Over 5,000 families across six societies and five colonies in Sector 99A are directly impacted by the delay. “Our strong demand from the government is to solve this problem by negotiating with the landowners and completing the road,” said Praveen Thakur, a resident of the area.

When contacted, Vikas Malik, executive engineer of GMDA, said, “The HSVP is yet to acquire the land and transfer it to the GMDA. Once the land is in the authority’s possession, we will promptly initiate the construction of the road to address the connectivity concerns of the residents.”