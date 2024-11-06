Ggm teachers launch tongue twister booklet to boost verbal skills

As part of the National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy (NIPUN), government school teachers in Gurugram have introduced a unique booklet of tongue twisters to improve oral language development and pronunciation among students from classes one to five. The initiative, part of the NIPUN Gurugram Mission, is expected to be shared with schools in other districts to support similar language development efforts, said officials. Designed to aid young students in practicing challenging sounds, the tongue twisters target common pronunciation issues, helping students develop clearer verbal skills, officials said (HT Archive)

Designed to aid young students in practicing challenging sounds, the tongue twisters target common pronunciation issues, helping students develop clearer verbal skills, officials said. The phrases focus on difficult sounds, which many students struggle with, enhancing their ability to pronounce tricky words through structured practice.

“This initiative will benefit children, especially those who stammer or have difficulty pronouncing words at a young age,” said Manoj Kumar Lakra, a national award-winning teacher and the NIPUN nodal officer. “The tongue twisters will help them develop better pronunciation and fluency. Children who face difficulties with sounds like‘s’ and ‘sh’, or mix up ‘r’ and ‘l’ or ‘t’ and ‘th’ can particularly benefit,” he added.

The tongue twisters use alliteration and complex sounds that challenge young speakers, but Lakra noted that older students can also gain confidence from practicing them. “Even older students sometimes face speech difficulties. By practicing these tongue twisters, students will become more confident in their speaking abilities,” he said.

Meanwhile, Muni Ram, the district basic education officer, highlighted that pronunciation improvement requires gradual practice. “Children often have difficulty with sounds like ‘s’,’sh’, ‘r’, and ‘l’. To help them, we recommend starting slowly and gradually increasing speed. Consistent practice is crucial for improving pronunciation. With regular practice, students will improve their clarity and fluency,” he added.

The booklet was created by a team of dedicated government school teachers from Gurugram, including state-award-winning educators Omveer Thakran, Hitesh Mehra, Snehlata Rathi, Manoj Kumar, Sonam Yadav, Chanchal Devi, TGT, Hemlata, Chandni Grover, and Seema Rathi. Their collaboration resulted in a resource aimed at making speech practice engaging and effective for students, officials said.

Parents have also expressed support for the program. “My child has had difficulty pronouncing certain words, and this initiative will help him improve. It makes learning fun, and I have seen his confidence grow,” said Seema Yadav, a parent of a first-grade student.

Rajesh Kumar, another parent, shared similar observations: “I have noticed a significant improvement in my child’s pronunciation since practicing the tongue twisters. It’s a great way to help students develop clear speech and confidence,” he added.