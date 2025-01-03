Menu Explore
Ghaziabad: 2 UP police head constables caught taking bribes; 1 held

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 04, 2025 05:20 AM IST

Senior officials of the Ghaziabad police said that a departmental inquiry has also been initiated and an FIR has been registered

Ghaziabad: Two head constables of the Ghaziabad police were suspended, and one of them was arrested on Friday for allegedly accepting a bribe, police officials said, adding that the two were caught on camera and the videos later went viral, which led to an inquiry and suspension.

Two head constables of the Ghaziabad police were suspended, and one of them was arrested on Friday for allegedly accepting a bribe, police officials said. (HT PHOTO)
Two head constables of the Ghaziabad police were suspended, and one of them was arrested on Friday for allegedly accepting a bribe, police officials said. (HT PHOTO)

The officials said that certain videos of the two suspects, head constables Dinesh Kumar and Vipin Kumar, went viral and prompted senior police officials to initiate an inquiry. The inquiry was conducted by ACP Ankur Vihar and the two were suspended on Thursday.

The police said that they arrested head constable Vipin Kumar on Friday.

“Certain videos featuring the two head constables went viral. These videos show that they were taking money from the public at the ACP court. The inquiry prima facie found them involved in such activities and both were suspended,” said Bhaskar Verma, ACP of Ankur Vihar circle.

Police officials said that the videos were possibly prepared by some people who were present there. However, no written complaint was received from them, but the videos went viral.

HT could not independently verify the authenticity of the videos.

Senior officials of the Ghaziabad police said that a departmental inquiry has also been initiated and an FIR has been registered.

“The FIR was registered after taking cognizance of the videos that went viral. The investigation is assigned to ACP Loni to ascertain and gather further evidence about the dates of the videos and the money involved. One of the two suspects was arrested on Friday while a search is on for the other. Both stand suspended,” said Surendra Nath Tiwari, DCP (rural zone).

The FIR against the two suspects was registered at Loni Border police station under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, which deal with offences relating to public servants being bribed and also criminal misconduct by public servants.

