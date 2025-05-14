Ghaziabad: 24-yr-old woman held for fake gang rape case

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad police on Tuesday arrested a 24-year-old woman for allegedly lodging a fake gang rape case against a man and his two accomplices while alleging that they gang raped her in their moving car on the night of May 5. Police said they investigated the locations of the suspects besides the medical examination that did not find any internal or external injuries or any signs of assault on her body. (Representational image)

Police said that she had lodged a fake case and no evidence of gang rape was found against the suspects she had alleged. A probe revealed that the woman, who claimed to have met the man at an eatery on May 5 was a false claim. CCTV footage of the venue showed her having a meal all alone. Besides, the footage of the suspect’s residence showed him being present at home the whole night since evening. Even tracked locations of both of them were different.

Police said that the woman lodged a complaint at Madhuban Bapudham police station on May 8, alleging that three years ago (2022) she visited the office of a man, a finance professional, for her official work but he raped her. She also alleged that he clicked her private photos and made videos, and repeated the act thereafter.

“I told the suspect that I will take action if the pictures and videos were not handed over to me. On May 5, 2025 the man met me at the Ghaziabad court and asked me to come to a Dhaba in the evening, and he was ready to hand over the pictures and videos,” the woman said in the FIR lodged at Madhuban Bapudham police station.

On reaching the location on May 5 evening, she alleged, the suspect and two of his unidentified accomplices asked her to board their car to collect videos and photos but they raped her in that moving car before dumping her in a jungle area later that night, said the FIR registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 70(1) (gang rape) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation).

“During investigation, we found that the said suspect (finance professional) and the woman are involved in previous legal cases. When we checked the CCTVs of the Dhaba, we found that the woman had dinner there alone and the said suspect was not present at the spot. We also found footage of the suspect’s house, where he was present from evening till the entire night. We also tracked their locations and found that both were not at the same location. Following the investigation, the woman was arrested,” said assistant commissioner of police (Kavi Nagar circle) Swatantra Kumar Singh.

Officers said that the woman has been booked under BNS section 231 (giving or fabricating false evidence).

Police also said that the woman is part of a gang, which has 14 different cases registered at different police stations in Ghaziabad, and the woman alone has five cases of extortion, rioting, causing hurt, criminal intimidation, wrongful restraint, and also under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, against her name.