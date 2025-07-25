Ghaziabad: Jeweller alleges daylight robbery of silver, gold and cash at Brij Vihar shop

Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad police have initiated a probe into a case of daylight robbery where a 45-year-old jeweller alleged that two armed robbers fled with silver, gold, and cash from his shop in Brij Vihar late Thursday evening. The ACP said one was wearing a jacket of an online food delivery company while the other was wearing a track suit of another online food delivery company. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The police said that the incident happened around 3.30 pm when owner Krishna Kumar Verma had stepped out of his shop, leaving his help, Shubham Kumar (18) alone at the store.

“Verma alleged that two men arrived on a bike and knocked at the shop’s door. However, Kumar did not open the door soon. Later, the men entered the shop, showed a country-made firearm at the owner and slapped him several times,” said Shweta Yadav, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) (Sahibabad).

Overpowering the owner, they pulled out valuables and fled the scene. Verma has alleged that the two took away 20kg of silver, 125 grams worth gold and ₹20,000 in cash, said police.

As per current market rates, the estimated value of the gold and silver is estimated around ₹35-38 lakhs.

The ACP said one was wearing a jacket of an online food delivery company while the other was wearing a track suit of another online food delivery company.

The incident took place under the jurisdiction of the Link Road police station area.

During investigation, Verma said he got to know about the robbery from a known contact and then informed the police. “We checked nearby CCTV footage, however, could not spot Verma stepping out of his shop. We are questioning him and have also sought a formal police complaint with the valuation of items lost,” ACP added.

The police added that Verma has some past criminal records and are investigating the matter.