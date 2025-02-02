Global diplomats laud Mahakumbh as reflection of India’s rich heritage

A 73-member delegation of diplomats and foreign guests arrived in Prayagraj for Mahakumbh 2025 on Saturday. The dignitaries, representing various countries, were deeply impressed by the event’s grandeur and spiritual essence, calling it a profound reflection of India’s rich cultural and spiritual heritage. A foreign diplomat offers aarti at Triveni Sangam during the ongoing Maha Kumbh 2025 (Ishant)

Expressing their gratitude, the guests noted their good fortune in being part of such a historic occasion. They also praised the meticulous arrangements made by the state government and the Union ministry of external affairs to facilitate their visit.

Upon arrival, the foreign dignitaries were formally welcomed, adding to the festive atmosphere surrounding the sacred event. The delegation first reached Circuit House and met UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath. The CM extended a formal welcome on behalf of the state to the foreign guests.

The diplomats then arrived at Arail, where they hoisted their national flags and took selfies. The delegation then came to VIP Ghat near Sangam on board a boat, where many of them took a dip.

From the site of the holy confluence, all the diplomats toured the entire Mahakumbh Mela area in UP tourism’s luxury buses and visited the Akshayvat Corridor and the bade Hanuman Temple. The diplomats were also shown Saraswati Koop in the Akshayvat Corridor.

In the evening, at an interaction programme, organised at the Police Line, CM Yogi introduced the greatness of Mahakumbh and Prayagraj while addressing the foreign guests. He said that most of the pilgrimage sites of India are located on the banks of Ganga. He said that there are immense possibilities for spiritual tourism in Uttar Pradesh. Welcoming the diplomats to Prayagraj, he said that this visit of all of them would prove to be a memorable one.

Representatives of the 73 nations that visited the mega fair included those from Algeria, Angola, Argentina, Austria, Belgium, Belarus, Colombia, Cuba, Egypt, Georgia, Iceland, Italy, Japan, Jamaica, Mexico, Romania, Russia, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Venezuela and Zimbabwe, among others.

Keiichi Ono, Ambassador of Japan to India, said, “I am delighted that the state government and the Ministry of External Affairs organised this trip for diplomats. The Mahakumbh Mela is a unique event, particularly this year, and I’m eager to experience it and understand Hindu culture.”

Mariano Caucino, Ambassador of Argentina to India, said, “I am delighted to be part of this significant ceremony. It brings me great joy to follow the traditions here.”

Similarly, Diana Mikneviciene, Ambassador of Lithuania to India, expressed her joy, stating that she has been connected to India for many years.

She added, “I had always wanted to visit but never had the chance to attend a Kumbh. Today, during this special and auspicious Mahakumbh, I feel fortunate to be in India. The atmosphere is truly inspiring for both my eyes and soul. I will take a holy dip here. This event is a true reflection of Indian heritage and culture, something to be proud of.”