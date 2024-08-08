GMDA enforcement wing demolishes 42 shops, temporary huts on green belts

Gurugram:The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority’s (GMDA) enforcement wing successfully carried out a two-day demolition drive, removing illegal structures and encroachments found along the green belts and master roads of Sectors 61, 62, 66, 67, 69 and 70. Over 3.7km was made encroachment-free in these sectors, officials said. The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority’s (GMDA) enforcement wing successfully carried out a two-day demolition drive, removing illegal structures and encroachments found along the green belts and master roads of several sectors in Gurugram. (HT PHOTO.)

During the demolition drive, 48 huts, 14 tea-stalls, 25 plant nurseries, 3 shops, 42 temporary shops selling juice and furniture, fruit and vegetable vendors, seven building material shops, five car workshops were cleared. Additionally, eight illegal accesses made by car showrooms and repair shops were also blocked by the enforcement wing.

GMDA officials, on Thursday, cleared the illegal encroachments made by shop keepers in front of their shops. Additionally, a large number of shanties, shops, unlicensed street vendors who were operating along the green belts of GMDA, without due permission from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) were also removed during the drive.

“We are taking strict measures to clear all encroachment found along master roads and green belts of Gurugram, according to the directions of CEO, GMDA. We have zero tolerance against violators and will continue repeated checks to ensure that re-encroachment does not occur,” said RS Bhath, district town planner, GMDA who led the demolition drive.

He further said that officials from the urban planning and GIS divisions of the authority were present during the drive.

Over the last two months, the enforcement team has carried out anti-encroachment drives at Rajiv Chowk, Sector 16 along NH-48, MG Road, SPR, and Sakatpur village among others to keep the green belts free of unauthorized structures.