GMDA launches FOB project at Narsinghpur on Delhi-Ggm e-way

Gurugram: The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Wednesday launched the construction work of a foot over bridge (FOB) at Narsinghpur on the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway. GMDA officials said that a groundbreaking ceremony was held on Wednesday and work would soon start on the project. The Narsinghpur Village is a densely populated area along the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway near Kherki Daula and the highway near it sees a large number of people who cross the National Highway 48 from both sides taking undue risk of moving on the road amid high-speed movement of traffic. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

This FOB will help factory workers and locals living on both sides of the expressway to cross the highway safely. The authority said that it plans to construct FOBs at Old Delhi Road and Golf Course Road to make commuting easier at these busy junctions.

The 110-foot-long FOB made of stainless steel, will be built at a cost of ₹1.35 crore and work will be completed within a span of six months.

The Narsinghpur Village is a densely populated area along the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway near Kherki Daula and the highway near it sees a large number of people who cross the National Highway from both sides taking undue risk of moving on the road amid high-speed movement of traffic. Due to rising accidents on this stretch, the need to construct an FOB to provide a safe path and accessibility across NH48 for pedestrians was raised at the District Road Safety Committee Meeting (DRSC). The work has been taken up by GMDA according to the directions of the district administration, a GMDA spokesperson said.

“This FOB once constructed will benefit the residents and working population who need to cross the highway daily at Narsinghpur. It will also curb traffic congestion that results from unorganized and illegal crossing by pedestrians on this stretch. Moreover, the superior quality stainless steel FOB will have a longer lifespan and require lesser maintenance. The work has been allotted to a contractor and will soon be underway,” said RD Singhal, chief general manager, mobility division, GMDA.

Singhal further said that the authority is planning to set up four more FOBs at critical locations in the city which see heavy pedestrian movement near Raheja Mall on Sohna Road, near Sahara Mall on MG Road near Fortis Hospital and in Sector 14 market.

The GMDA has also approved four more foot over bridges which are slated to come up on Golf Course Road under the CSR initiative. Currently, work is underway on the first FOB which will connect Chakkarpur village with Ashoka Crescent Marg, the GMDA official added.