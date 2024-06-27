GMDA reviews progress of waste exigency programme

Gurugram: The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) reviewed the progress of the Haryana government’s ongoing Solid Waste Environmental Exigency Program (SWEEP), a special cleanliness campaign, at the authority’s office in Sector-44 on Wednesday, officials said. The MCG commissioner said that the door-to-door garbage collection system is continuously improving, with an increase in the number of collection vehicles. (HT PHOTO)

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GMDA, A Sreenivas, received updates on the progress of the cleanliness campaign and issued directives for further action. He announced that chief secretary of Haryana, TVSN Prasad, will conduct an inspection of various areas in Gurugram on June 30. To prepare for this, Sreenivas instructed ward in-charge nodal officers to ensure that cleanliness systems in their areas are fully operational. He emphasized the need for adequate manpower and machinery and stressed the importance of resolving complaints received on public helpline numbers, with feedback to be taken from complainants after resolution.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

Divisional Commissioner RC Bidhan said that two additional special teams have been formed to enhance the campaign’s effectiveness. “Each team comprises 200 employees and is equipped with the necessary machinery and vehicles. These teams will work in the wards of each in-charge to ensure comprehensive cleanliness,” he said.

MCG commissioner Narhari Singh Bangar said that the SWEEP campaign is under continuous monitoring. “Ward in-charge HCS officers conduct daily inspections of the door-to-door garbage collection system and other machinery, including checking the attendance of sanitation workers. These inspections occur daily from 7 am to 3 pm. The campaign also includes the daily collection of 900 to 1000 tonnes of construction and demolition (C&D) waste from various areas, which is then transported to the plant in Basai,” he said.

The MCG commissioner said that the door-to-door garbage collection system is continuously improving, with an increase in the number of collection vehicles. On Thursday, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini will flag off 50 new vehicles to further strengthen the fleet.

The municipal commissioner reported that 89 garbage vulnerable points had been identified in the corporation area. “Of these, 23 have been completely cleaned and eliminated, with regular garbage collection ensured at the remaining locations. Sanitation teams are working day and night, and rag-pickers are being integrated into the system to expedite ongoing efforts,” he said.