GMDA to construct new storm water drain along Sushil Aima road

The Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) has given permission to the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMRL) to construct a new two-metre wide stormwater drain along the busy Major Sushil Aima road connecting Old Delhi road with Palam Vihar along the proposed metro rail corridor of GMRL, said officials. A GMDA official said the construction cost will be around ₹ 45 crore and they will soon initiate the tendering process for this project. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

A GMDA official said the construction cost will be around ₹45 crore and they will soon initiate the tendering process for this project. The existing storm water drain which is in a dilapidated condition will be repaired and widened to prevent waterlogging along the sectors.

According to GMDA officials, the existing storm water drain, Leg 1, originates near the Ambience Mall on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway, and flows through Udyog Vihar via Sushil Aima Marg to join the Najafgarh drain in Delhi.

In 2016, in response to severe waterlogging in Udyog Vihar, the GMDA had widened the stormwater drain to 4.25 metres from Udyog Vihar to Old Delhi Road. However, the widening of this road from Old Delhi road to Palam Vihar passing through sectors 21, 22 and 23 could not be carried out after residents protested against felling of trees, said officials.

A senior GMDA official said that the storm water drain will be constructed from Old Delhi Road towards Palam Vihar on the left side of the main carriageway.

“A new two-metre wide storm water drain will be constructed on Sushil Aima Marg. The old storm drain will be repaired. Permission for the construction of the storm drain has been obtained. The construction of the storm drain will prevent waterlogging in sectors 21, 22, 23, Palam Vihar, and Old Delhi Road,” said Vikram Singh, executive engineer, GMDA.

GMDA officials said, Sushil Aima road is approximately 30 metres wide, out of which nine metres of the carriageway will be used for building the metro line, while the remaining road will include a storm drain, footpath, and green space.

To be sure, Gurugram has three major storm water drains including the Leg 1, Leg 2 and Leg 3 also called the Badshahpur drain, which carries water from the city and its peripheral areas to Najafgarh drain. The Leg 1 drain starts from Nathupur, and passes through DLF phase 3, Udyog Vihar, Sector 23, Rezangla chowk, New Palam Vihar, Railway track crossing, Bajghera, and finally reaches Najafgarh Drain.