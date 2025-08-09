GMDA to expand capacity of Behrampur and Dhanwapur STPs

To reduce the flow of untreated sewage into Yamuna, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has decided to expand the capacity of its sewage treatment plants (STPs) at Behrampur and Dhanwapur by 100 MLD each. The authority has prepared the detailed project report of both the units, and the tender of the Behrampur unit will be floated in a week, while the work for Dhanwapur unit will be awarded soon, said officials adding that an amount of ₹366 crore will be spent to build these two units. An amount of ₹ 366 crore will be spent to build these two units, said GMDA officials. (Archive)

A senior GMDA official, aware of the matter, said that a new plant will be set up at Behrampur on 12 acres of land. The cost of this project will be ₹200 crore and the detailed project report has been prepared, and the tender will be floated in a week. The construction timeline for this plant is yet to be finalised. “Sewage coming from several areas like sectors along Sohna road, Golf Course extension road and road from Subash Chowk to Huda city centre is treated at Behrampur. The amount of sewage produced in these and adjoining areas has increased and the capacity expansion is required to treat more water,” the official said.

The authority will also increase the capacity of Dhanwapur sewage treatment plant by 100 MLD and the cost of building it is ₹166 crore. “We have already floated the tender for this project and this plant will be constructed within two years from the date of award of the work. The capacity of Dhanwapur plant is currently 168 MLD but the untreated water reaching the plant is much more,” he said.

As per GMDA officials, around 250 MLD sewage reaches the Dhanwapur STP due to which the quality of treatment suffers, and causes problems in operation as well.

Another issue being faced by the authority is that the sewage system of few villages is not connected to the master sewage network and untreated water is directly flowing into Badshahpur drain, which reaches Yamuna river through the Najafgarh drain.

“We are taking steps to increase the number of STPs and also setting up plants of smaller capacity to locally treat sewage. This capacity augmentation will help in treating more sewage,” the GMDA official said.

MCM to treat sewage of Manesar, Kasan

The Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM) on Friday said that it will soon solve the problem of sewage in Naharpur Kasan and Manesar villages of the municipal corporation area. A spokesperson said that the water of both the villages will be transported to the 25 MLD capacity STP built by GMDA in Sector 6. The work of laying a 1200mm pipeline to supply water to the STP will be completed in the next two weeks.

MCM commissioner Ayush Sinha in a statement said that the treated water can be used for green belts, under-construction sites, and parks.