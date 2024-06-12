GMDA to begin work on 115 cr ten-storey office building along NH48

Gurugram: The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will soon start work on a ₹115-crore, ten-storey office building for itself in sector 16 along the National Highway-48, near Signature Crossing, officials aware of the matter said. The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will construct a new office building at the water boosting station located in Sector-16 near Signature tower flyover in Gurugram. (Parveen Kumar/HT PHOTO)

A senior GMDA official said that tender for the proposed building will be floated within next 15 days.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

The project was approved by the authority in a meeting chaired by then Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar last year.

A senior GMDA official said that the new office will be constructed on a 2-acre plot, at the sector 16 water boosting station adjacent to the NH-48. “The building will house all divisions of the authority. The building will also three storey basement parking for both officials and visitors. The building will house the command and control centre of the authority. The tender for this project will be floated within next 15 days,” he said.

Currently, GMDA operates from a rented building in sector 44, which has been taken on lease from Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). All GMDA departments, including the engineering wing, planning, finance and accounts, smart city, mobility and other divisions operate from this building.

GMDA officials said that there was an urgent requirement for a new office building as the authority staff has grown and the projects being taken up the authority have also increased in size, scope and variety. “There is need for more space for officials, employees and particularly for visitors in GMDA office,” the officials added.