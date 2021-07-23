Home / Cities / Others / GNDU environment science prof is new PPCB chairman
New Punjab Pollution Control Board chairman Adarsh Pal Vig (HT Photo)
New Punjab Pollution Control Board chairman Adarsh Pal Vig (HT Photo)
others

GNDU environment science prof is new PPCB chairman

Vig, a professor in the department of botanical and environmental sciences at Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar, has research experience of 28 years in solid waste management and related fields
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 23, 2021 12:31 AM IST

Patiala Noted environmental scientist Adarsh Pal Vig has been appointed the new chairman of the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB). PPCB is the regulator of all policies related to the pollution and environment in Punjab.

Vig, a professor in the department of botanical and environmental sciences at Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar, has research experience of 28 years in solid waste management and related fields. He has replaced SS Marwaha, who is also a noted academician. Former bureaucrat KS Pannu was the considered for the front-runner for this post, but a pending vigilance probe scuttled his chances.

Vig said, “I have been associated with research for long. Now, I have been tasked with implementing this research for a better future of the state. I will strive hard for providing a transparent system to the industry for economic growth, as well as preserving Punjab’s environment. Active guidance of all stakeholders will be solicited.”

Vig has also been a member of the State level Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), Punjab that grants clearance to major development projects in the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.