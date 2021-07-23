GNDU environment science prof is new PPCB chairman

Patiala Noted environmental scientist Adarsh Pal Vig has been appointed the new chairman of the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB). PPCB is the regulator of all policies related to the pollution and environment in Punjab.

Vig, a professor in the department of botanical and environmental sciences at Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar, has research experience of 28 years in solid waste management and related fields. He has replaced SS Marwaha, who is also a noted academician. Former bureaucrat KS Pannu was the considered for the front-runner for this post, but a pending vigilance probe scuttled his chances.

Vig said, “I have been associated with research for long. Now, I have been tasked with implementing this research for a better future of the state. I will strive hard for providing a transparent system to the industry for economic growth, as well as preserving Punjab’s environment. Active guidance of all stakeholders will be solicited.”

Vig has also been a member of the State level Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA), Punjab that grants clearance to major development projects in the state.