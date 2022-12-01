Home / Cities / Others / Goa govt requests 12 patrol vessels from Centre to protect fishing waters

Goa govt requests 12 patrol vessels from Centre to protect fishing waters

others
Published on Dec 01, 2022 02:27 PM IST

The state government said in order to curb certain banned methods of fishing like LED fishing and bull trawling, a crackdown was necessary for sustainable fishing

The state govt is seeking these vessels to curb illegal and rampant fishing methods. (File image)
The state govt is seeking these vessels to curb illegal and rampant fishing methods. (File image)
ByHT Correspondent

The Goa government has requested for 12 patrol boats to boost its capability to police its marine waters especially in view of increasing demands for surveillance.

According to a government document, the state has “submitted a proposal for the purchase of five patrol vessels for the Fisheries Department and seven patrol vessels for the coastal police to conduct patrolling in the territorial waters of Goa” to the central government for funding under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, a central government scheme that offers funding “to bring about Blue Revolution through sustainable and responsible development of fisheries sector in India.”

The state government said in order to curb certain banned methods of fishing like LED fishing and bull trawling, a crackdown was necessary for sustainable fishing for which it was setting up a marine enforcement wing.

Also Read: Mumbai police to hire fishing trawlers to patrol the coasts

Last month, the Goa government told Bombay high court at Goa which is hearing a petition filed by traditional fishermen alleging rampant fishing using illegal methods along Goa’s west coast that it was setting up an enforcement wing to deal with the violations.

According to the affidavit filed by the state government, the state “is seriously contemplating setting up a Marine Enforcement Wing with a staff 58, including the superintendent of fisheries, inspector of police, police sub-inspector in a bid to crack down on illegal fishing practices.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out