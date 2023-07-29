Goa signs MoU with Tata Memorial Centre to establish cancer institute

The government of Goa on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Tata Memorial Centre for setting up of a cancer institute in the coastal state. The MoU was signed in presence of Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant, health minister Vishwajit Rane and director of Tata Memorial Centre Dr Rajendra Bhadwe, Dr Shripad Banavli and others (Twitter/@visrane)

Speaking on the occasion, CM Sawant said the MoU, which would initially begin with weekly cancer consultations with doctors from Mumbai, would help people of the state who are forced to seek cancer treatment elsewhere.

“Under this MoU, a cancer institute will be established in Goa to drive sustainable growth in cancer care. Tata Memorial Centre will offer expertise to strengthen the prevention, early detection, treatment, rehabilitation, palliative care, academic programmes and clinical research, hospital-based cancer registry will also be maintained,” the chief minister said.

Under the agreement, an experienced specialist from the Tata Memorial Centre will attend the oncology OPD weekly. Cancer care would be augmented by weekly oncology OPDS, including radiation, medical and surgical care, said the CM.

“We will also conduct virtual and tumour boards and teleconsultations for research and patient care. We will also establish the administration of cancer chemotherapeutics,” Sawant said.

“Goa has an average of 1,000 cancer patients every year. Efforts to tame this deadly disease are much needed,” the chief minister added.

State health minister Rane said that the establishment of the cancer institute in Goa “will be a game-changer.”

“One of the major advantages is that Goans will no longer have to travel outside the state for treatment as the hospital will provide world-class facilities right here,” Rane said.

“Working in consultation with Tata Institute, we aim to establish a robust ecosystem that will offer cutting-edge services, akin to those provided by Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai. Besides medical treatment, we recognize the importance of counselling for patients and their families to maintain a positive mindset while fighting the disease,” Rane added.

