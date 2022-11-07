Gola Gokarnnath bypoll result against people’s perception: Patel

The state chief of the Samajwadi Party, Naresh Uttam Patel, claimed that the results of by elections were against people’s perception.

He also said his party has consolidated its position as its vote percentage has improved.

He was speaking about the BJP win against SP in the recent Gola Gokarnnath by poll.

Patel was on a visit to Gorakhpur where he paid tributes to party leader Purushottam Nishad in Campier Ganj.

Patel claimed that the ruling party misused the state machinery (to influence poll results) and called upon people to “come forward to save democracy.”

Asked about the challenge before the Samajwadi Party to defend Rampur and Mainpuri seats where by polls are due on December 5, he said, “The party would give befitting reply in the by poll for Mainpuri and Rampur.”

Asked about the issue of corruption raised by suspended professor Ashok Gupta who is on hunger strike from three days, Patel said that his party would raise the issue in the assembly.

Prof Gupta has levelled serious charges of corruption on vice chancellor prof Rajesh Kumar Singh and demanded a high-level inquiry against him.

Gorakhpur University affiliated Colleges Teachers Association (GUACTA) has also extended its support to Prof Gupta. GUACTA chief prof KD Tiwari said arbitrary attitude of vice chancellor has caused resentment among teachers.

Abdur Rahman