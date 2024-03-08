Gold plated 161 ft high Ram temple spire to be ready by December

Two spires, including the main one of the Ram temple in Ayodhya are likely to be ready by December. Gold plated 161 ft high Ram temple spire to be ready by Dec (file)

The main gold-plated spire will be 161 feet high. A spire is a tapering conical or pyramidal structure on the top of a temple building.

“Of the total five spires of the Ram temple, three had been readied before January 22 consecration. The two remaining ones will be ready by December,” said Anil Mishra Trustee of Ram temple trust.

The ‘parkota’ (boundary) will also be ready before monsoon. “The work of building the parkota is going on at a fast pace and is likely to be complete by this monsoon. Once ready it will protect the visitors from rain and sunshine,” he added.

Mishra said that 1500 labourers are working to ready the structures. He said at a meeting of the temple construction committee it has been decided to complete all the construction in the Ram Janmabhoomi complex by December. “The Larsen & Toubro (L&T) which is tasked with construction of the temple has engaged 1500 workers for construction. These are from Rajasthan, Gujarat, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. “We will soon deploy 3500 more workers to speed up construction,” Mishra said.

“Temples of 6 Gods and Goddesses will be built along the temple parkota and temple of seven sages will also be constructed on the premises of Ram Janmabhoomi,” Mishra said.

These include temples of Hindu saints like sage Valmiki, Vashishtha, Vishwa mitra, Agastya as well as those of Nishadraj and Ahilya.

These too will be ready by December.

The sanctum sanctorum is on the ground floor of Ram temple while the court of Lord Ram will be set up on the first floor.

“Apart from this, the road from Tedhi Bazaar at the western end of Ram Janmabhoomi to Post Office via Ashrafi Bhawan and Vibhishan Kund will be made 15 meter wide to enable better pilgrim movement,” Ayodhya district magistrate Nitish Kumar said.

Since January 22 consecration ceremony, 75 lakh devotees have visited Ayodhya and Ram temple. “More than 2 lakh devotees are reaching the Ram temple on Sundays, Saturdays and Tuesdays while on other days of the week around 1.5 lakh devotees are arriving,” said Prakash Gupta, office incharge of Ram temple trust.