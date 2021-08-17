Golden boy Neeraj Chopra gets grand welcome at native village in Panipat

A convoy of hundreds of vehicles, people dancing to the beats of dhol and showering flowers – that’s how residents of Khandra village in Panipat welcomed their golden boy Neeraj Chopra.

It took hours to cover 33km from Samalkha to Khandra village as people gave a grand reception to the Olympics gold medallist javelin thrower on his arrival here on Tuesday.

“I have never seen such excitement among people on an athlete’s return. The entire country is in celebration mode,” said Neeraj. He urged the youth to work hard and believe in themselves to achieve their aims.

However, Neeraj had to leave the welcome ceremony midway due to high fever.

Panipat deputy commissioner Sushil Sarwan told HT that due long journey in the scorching sun and in the presence of thousands of people, Neeraj complained of uneasiness and left the stage. A doctor was called for check-up and his health is stated to be normal.

He is likely to meet Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Chandigarh on Wednesday.

Huge screens were installed and an arrangement for around 20,000 people was made by the residents of Khandra village.

People welcomed him with a silver javelin, garlands of currency notes, flowers and sweets.

Over 150 sweet-makers were called to prepare food and sweets for the visitors who reached here from different districts of Haryana.

Neeraj was given a warm welcome in the village. Youths carrying Tricolours chased his vehicle on motorbikes and cars. The youths were seen struggling for handshakes and clicking selfies with Neeraj.

The athlete’s father Satish Kumar said residents of their village were eagerly waiting for his return ever since he won the gold medal in Tokyo Olympics and finally their wait was over.

He said thousands of people reached Khandra village to bless the star athlete for his historic win at the recently concluded Olympics.

Yogesh Sharma, of Nauultha village, got a permanent tattoo of Neeraj on his chest. He said this tattoo is to remind him of Neeraj’s golden throw.