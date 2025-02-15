Gorakhpur cops default on loans; bank seeks SSP’s help

A group of police personnel in Gorakhpur defaulted on loan payments taken from the State Bank of India (SBI) and remained untraceable for over two years. The issue came to light on Friday when SBI officials approached senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gaurav Grover, seeking assistance in recovering the dues. 14 police personnel had taken loans ranging between ₹ 10 lakh and ₹ 14 lakh (HT)

According to reports, 14 police personnel had taken loans ranging between ₹10 lakh and ₹14 lakh each from SBI while their salary accounts were maintained with the bank. Initially, the loan installments were deducted directly from their salaries. However, in 2023, the police department shifted its salary accounts to Bank of Baroda, disrupting the installment deductions.

Following this transition, multiple attempts by the bank to contact the defaulters failed. Calls to their registered phone numbers went unanswered, and visits to their addresses yielded no response. As a result, their loans were classified as non-performing assets (NPA).

Frustrated by the prolonged non-payment, SBI officials submitted a list of the 14 defaulters to SSP Grover, requesting departmental intervention.

SP City Abhinav Tyagi confirmed that an inquiry was initiated, revealing that nine of the defaulters had been transferred to other districts, while the remaining five had their postings changed within the district. The department is set to issue formal warnings to all concerned personnel, directing them to clear their outstanding dues promptly.

“The matter is being investigated, and necessary action will be taken to ensure the recovery of the bank’s dues,” Tyagi said.