Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gorakhpur cops default on loans; bank seeks SSP’s help

ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
Feb 15, 2025 08:35 PM IST

The issue came to light on Friday when SBI officials approached senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gaurav Grover, seeking assistance in recovering the dues.

A group of police personnel in Gorakhpur defaulted on loan payments taken from the State Bank of India (SBI) and remained untraceable for over two years. The issue came to light on Friday when SBI officials approached senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gaurav Grover, seeking assistance in recovering the dues.

14 police personnel had taken loans ranging between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>14 lakh (HT)
14 police personnel had taken loans ranging between 10 lakh and 14 lakh (HT)

According to reports, 14 police personnel had taken loans ranging between 10 lakh and 14 lakh each from SBI while their salary accounts were maintained with the bank. Initially, the loan installments were deducted directly from their salaries. However, in 2023, the police department shifted its salary accounts to Bank of Baroda, disrupting the installment deductions.

Following this transition, multiple attempts by the bank to contact the defaulters failed. Calls to their registered phone numbers went unanswered, and visits to their addresses yielded no response. As a result, their loans were classified as non-performing assets (NPA).

Frustrated by the prolonged non-payment, SBI officials submitted a list of the 14 defaulters to SSP Grover, requesting departmental intervention.

SP City Abhinav Tyagi confirmed that an inquiry was initiated, revealing that nine of the defaulters had been transferred to other districts, while the remaining five had their postings changed within the district. The department is set to issue formal warnings to all concerned personnel, directing them to clear their outstanding dues promptly.

“The matter is being investigated, and necessary action will be taken to ensure the recovery of the bank’s dues,” Tyagi said.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 15, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On