Illegal building belonging to gangster Vinod Upadhyay razed in Gorakhpur

GORAKHPUR Taking action against mafioso Vinod Upadhyay, who is currently at large, the Gorakhpur district administration (GDA) on Saturday bulldozed an illegal building belonging to him in the district’s Salimpur Mughlai area.

For representation only (File photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The building, spread over 7,000 square metres, was illegally constructed under the Gulharia police station of the district. It was demolished after the approval of the Gorakhpur Development Authority and the district administration. The demolition-freed land is worth ₹500 crore, say officials.

SP city Krishna Kumar Bishnoi confirmed that the administration carried out the demolition under the Gangster Act and Anti-social Activities Prevention Act of 1986.

Significantly, Vinod Upadhyay is booked under 36 cases -- including extortion, loot, and murder in various police stations. Earlier, Vinod even contested elections on the BSP ticket from the Gorakhpur (city) assembly seat. He ranks among the top 10 mafias of the district.

Officials said that the building was constructed on a piece of land belonging to Rajkumar Srivastava that was grabbed by mafias. On April 10, this year, Rajkumar Srivastava had got a complaint registered in this connection in the SSP office.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Assistant engineer, GDA, Kunj Bihari, said a notice was issued to the owner on April 27th this year. Also, a month’s time was given to him to respond but he failed to turn up.

It is to be noted that Vinod remains out of prison. In fact, he is giving continuous flips to police personnel. The district administration has listed a few more buildings owned by Vinod Upadhyay in Shahpur and Dharam Shala Bazar locality which can be demolished in the near future.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON