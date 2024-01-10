Gorakhpur Mahotsav to offer a preview of Pran Pratishtha

Embracing the esteemed spirit of heritage, vibrant culture and craftsmanship, Gorakhpur Mahotsav promises a unique showcase of the past and present. Mahotsav is scheduled to commence on January 11, with the main event culminating in the concluding ceremony on January 13. However, the fair and book exhibition will continue until January 17 at Champa Devi Park, situated in front of Natural Ramgarh Lake. Gorakhpur: 'Shaligram' stones, which will be used to carve idols of Lord Ram and Goddess Janaki to be installed in the main temple complex of the under-construction Ram Mandir, being dispatched from Gorakhnath Temple to Ayodhya, in Gorakhpur, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. (PTI File Photo)

Mahotsav, jointly organised by the ministry of tourism and district authorities, is set to be inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Jaiveer Singh. While chief minister Yogi Adityanath will grace the closing ceremony of Mahotsav on January 13.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Gorakhpur Mahotsav is an earnest endeavour to provide a platform for people from across the country to catch a glimpse of the rich historical and contemporary tapestry, said Jaiveer Singh.

Singh added that the sacred city of Gorakhpur, with its world-famous Gorakhnath Temple and other pilgrimage sites, has been a centre of religious and cultural activities since ancient times, fostering religious tourism.

At a press conference, Ravi Kishan Shukla, a cine star turned politician and Member of Parliament from Gorakhpur, proclaimed that Gorakhpur Mahotsav would offer a preview of the grand event of Pran Pratishtha at Ayodhya.

Divisional commissioner Anil Dhingra revealed that the event would witness the participation of 280 local artists in singing and performing stage plays. Renowned Bollywood artist Kanika Kapur and Padma Shri Bhajan singer Suresh Wadkar are slated to captivate the audience. Cine star and MP Ravi Kishan Shukla will also grace the occasion with Bhojpuri songs, while noted Shastri Sangeet Singer Aradhna Singh will kick off the festival with her melodious tunes on January 11 afternoon.

Baba Gambhir Nath Auditorium will host classical dance and Sufi music performances, along with a stage play centered on Lok Nayak Tulsi. The festival grounds will boast over 300 stalls, showcasing the work of various craftsmen from Bhadohi and handloom workers from Mau. The Mahotsav will feature adventurous hot air balloon rides and a talent hunt, adding to the grandeur of the event.