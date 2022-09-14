Gorakhpur police seize property, bank account of hardcore criminal

The district police on Monday seized the property and bank account of hardcore criminal, Sudheer Singh, the former block pramukh of Piprauli.

The action against Singh has been taken under the Gangster Act.

On Monday, police seized the land of Singh worth ₹2.50 crore in village Chandauli Buzurg under Belipar police station. They also seized his bank account in which around Rs10 lakh was deposited. Earlier, they had also seized his property under Shahpur police station of the district.

SSP Gorakhpur, Dr Gaurav Grover, said that under Gangster Act there were provisions to seize property that were earned illegally.

Sudheer Singh is one of the top ten criminals of the district and around three dozen cases of loot, murder and robbery are registered against him.