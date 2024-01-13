Govt committed to self-reliance of women, says Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday asserted that women empowerment is the government’s top priority. The Nari Shakti Vandan law providing 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies reveals Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to making women self-reliant and empowering them to battle for their own rights, he said at an event in Gorakhpur. UP Chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Gorakhpur on Saturday. (HT Photo)

By strengthening women, the society and the nation can strengthen themselves, he said. Adityanath was addressing a gathering in Gorakhpur after presenting sewing machines to 1150 women who completed training as part the Unnat Bharat Gram Abhiyan under the banner of the MP Education Council.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

He listed the Kanya Sumangala, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, community marriage and other schemes introduced by the government and said these produced impressive results.

He told the women that the sewing machines, coupled with their skills, can give them a source of income in garments factories of Gorakhpur and they can earn ₹500 to ₹1000 daily.

The chief minister also flagged off two mobile medical van that would cater to slums and Vantangiya villages in Gorakhpur and remote hamlets on the Indo-Nepal Border.

CM assures woman in

distress of pension, house

Addressing the grievances of 200 people at Janata Darshan in Gorakhpur on Saturday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath assured a woman that the state government would provide a pension, house, and ration card to her.

The Janata Darshan was held on the second day of his three-day Gorakhpur visit at Digvijaya Nath auditorium in Goraknath temple.

“Mother, you don’t need to worry at all. You will get a house through the government’s housing programme. Additionally, you’ll also receive a pension and a ration card. Every concern of yours will be addressed,” the chief minister said.

The woman had raised concerns about her housing situation, seeking assistance from the chief minister.

He enquired, “Do you receive a pension?” Upon the woman’s negative response, he said, “We will arrange for your pension, provide a house, and issue a ration card.” He also instructed the officials present to take swift action, resolving every issue the woman faced.

A significant number of people sought financial assistance for the treatment of serious diseases during the Saturday session. Yogi Adityanath assured them that through the Chief Minister’s Discretionary Fund, substantial help for their medical needs would be provided. In line with this commitment, he directed the officials to expedite the estimation process for treatment-related expenses and promptly submit it to the government for further action.

Expressing his affection for the children attending Janata Darshan with their families, CM Adityanath offered his blessings, gave them chocolates and motivated them to focus on their studies.