Govt forms panel to review security system at all women’s hostels in state

Mumbai: A day after the body of an 18-year-old girl was found in her room at the Savitri Devi Phule Mahila Chhatralaya at Marine Drive, the state government has appointed two committees — one to probe the incident, and the other to review security system in place at all the women's hostels across the state.

On Wednesday, various student outfits had raised concerns over security at the women’s hostels in the city. The main accused in the incident is the watchman of the hostel — Prakash Kanojia, 33 — who had jumped in front of a train and was killed instantly.

The state higher and technical education department has appointed Nipun Vinayak, an IAS officer, who is serving as the director of the state project Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan, to investigate into the incident and submit his report immediately.

Another five-member committee, formed under the director of higher education, will investigate security, infrastructure, and other issues concerning women’s hostels across the state and submit the report before June 14.

“This hostel is run by the government to open the doors of education and provide accommodation to the girls from rural parts of the state in Mumbai, the city of dreams. But the government and the local administration are ignoring the problems in these hostels,” said Amar Ekad, a student activist.

“I have been following up on issues at the Savitri Devi Phule women’s hostel since 2019 and the government is still not taking it seriously,” said Ekad, who was on hunger strike in March demanding that the hostel be shifted from Charni Road as the structure was unstable.

“Annual funding to repair and maintain this hostel has stopped since 2019. As a result, students are facing a lot of issues and they raised their concerns with the authorities. In 2022, the MVA-led government sanctioned funds for hostel repairs, but the funding was stopped after the government changed,” said Ekad.

Ekad demanded that the government come up with a policy to appoint female security staff for women’s hostels.

Amit Thackeray, president, Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena (MNVS), said, “The loss of the life of a girl student in the hostel is a sad incident. Today, thousands of young women are living in hostels for education and work in cities like Mumbai and Pune, away from their towns and villages.

“I can’t imagine what the parents of such girls are going through because of yesterday’s incident. The state government and concerned departments should now take the issue of women’s safety seriously and conduct a security audit of all women’s hostels in the state,” said Thackeray.

Yuva Sena (UBT) has demanded that a special inquiry committee be appointed to investigate the torture and murder of the student, to investigate those governing the hostel, and provide financial assistance to the victim’s family.

“Instructions have been given as to what measures should be in place for the safety of girls in hostels. As the incidents of violence against women are increasing day-by-day in Maharashtra, the ruling government is busy with its door-to-door advertising,” said Pradeep Sawant, a member of the Yuva Sena (UBT).

On March 31, HT reported on the structural damage to the Savitri Devi Phule women’s hostel and the government’s plan to relocate the students to enable its redevelopment.

Following the report, Keshav Tupe, joint director of higher education, Mumbai division, and Varsha Andhare, warden of the hostel, started scouting for an alternative location on May 19 and submitted a report to the government.

As per the report, the government has decided to redevelop the coveted sea-facing girls’ hostel. It will be closed, and its occupants—450 students — will be relocated to a Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) tower in Bandra. However, due to some technical issues, the shifting of students has not happened so far.