Govt insensitive towards farmers, says Rai

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Apr 05, 2024 08:08 AM IST

UPCC president alleges government's insensitivity towards farmers protesting land acquisition for Kashi Dwar scheme; promises party's support with Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) president Ajay Rai on Thursday alleged that neither any public representative nor any senior official met the farmers staging protest for the last 33 days against the issue of land acquisition for the Kashi Dwar residential scheme at Pindara Tehsil premises.

UPCC president Ajay Rai addressing farmers protesting against Kashi Dwar scheme. (HT photo)
It shows the insensitivity of the government towards the farmers, he said while addressing the farmers staging protest under the banner of Uttar Pradesh Kisan Sabha and United Kisan Mazdoor Morcha here on Thursday.

To mention, around 1,500 bighas of land of 10 villages is to be acquired for the scheme and the farmers are against it. Over 2,200 farmers have filed objections against the land acquisition.

Rai said that the land is the only means of livelihood for the farmers and they are against the acquisition of their land.

The UPCC president further alleged that the government was insensitive towards the farmers.

He assured the farmers of Party’s support in their fight for their land and if needed, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi would also join them.

