Govt primary school heads, staff appreciated for increased enrolment

The centre heads, school heads, and staff of 42 government primary schools (GPSs) in the district were in for a pleasant surprise on Wednesday when they received appreciation letters via WhatsApp from state education secretary Krishan Kumar for increasing enrolments by 20% in their schools during the academic session 2021-2022.

The letters sent on WhatsApp groups, state that the efforts made by the school heads and staff are commendable.

“The department acknowledges and appreciates the extraordinary efforts put in for enhancing the enrolment. As a result of their efforts, the department has been able to enhance the enrolment for session 2021-22 in the campaign: Each one brings one,” reads the letter.

According to the school heads, the acknowledgment of the work put in by them will encourage them to do better.

A total of 132 school heads and staff of schools across Punjab have been appreciated.

Kanwaljit Kaur, who heads Government Primary School, Gobind Nagar, and is one of the recipients of the letter, said, “We had a strength of over 390 students last year and now we have 473 students enrolled with us. More students have been enrolled in the pre-primary class this year. All the staff members made extra efforts to enhance the enrolment. The letter has boosted our morale.”

Kuldeep Singh, deputy district education officer, elementary, said, “Appreciation letters given to the centre heads, school heads, and staff will further motivate them to pour in more efforts in their educational services. We are also appreciating one school a day for increasing enrolment. The online classes through television and slides sent to students daily have attracted many parents to get their children enrolled in government schools.”