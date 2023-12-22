Govt to go ahead with expansion of Kangra Airport: Himachal CM

All projects for self-reliant Himachal are my dream projects: Sukhu HT Image

Chief minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, in a reply to the motion brought by Kangra legislature legislator Pawan Kajal under Rule 62, clarified that his government has no plans to stop the expansion of Kangra airport.

Sukhu said the state government has declared Kangra as the tourism capital of the state. “It is necessary to strengthen the tourism infrastructure in the district. Therefore, government is committed to the expansion of Kangra Airport,” he said.

The CM admitted that some families will be displaced due to the expansion of Kangra Airport but proper compensation to these families will be made sure. He said that more compensation will be given to the farmers for irrigated land that is proposed to be acquired for the airport. He said compensation for this has not been decided yet.

The CM said a huge amount is going to be spent on the expansion of this airport and this will provide employment opportunities to the youth. The chief minister said the expansion of Kangra Airport will take place in two phases. For this, it is proposed to acquire 147 hectares of land. He said the government has also released a social impact report on this issue. Sukhu said the expansion of Kangra Airport will completely change the economic condition of Kangra, Hamirpur, Una, and Bilaspur. The IT and tourism industries in this area will benefit the most from the construction of the airport.

Sukhu added that permission was given for the expansion of Kangra Airport on February 3, 2023, and the Central government will spend the entire amount on its expansion. Sukhu said that all the projects for self-reliant Himachal are his dream projects. He said the government will expand Kangra Airport and will also build Balh Airport. He said that the government has made some progress on the construction of Balh Airport. Sukhu also said that the government is going to build a heliport on a large scale in the state.