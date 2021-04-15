Govt won’t impose lockdown in Haryana: Deputy CM

Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Wednesday said that the state government is not going to impose lockdown amid rise in Covid-19 cases and is taking critical steps to break the chain of the virus.

After unveiling the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar in Rewari, he assured that people employed in Haryana need not worry as the state is not moving towards a lockdown.

“The state is trying to make the system run smoothly so that the pandemic does not spread further. I want to assure everyone that no industrial activity will be stopped in state. We have developed more infrastructure and medical facilities as compared to other states so the recovery rate is much better here. Our government has imposed night curfew to break the chain of the virus,” he added.

Even as the Sanyukta Kisan Morcha leaders had announced that Dalit organisations will oppose the visit of CM Manohar Lal Khattar and deputy CM Dushyant Chautala on the Ambedkar Jayanti despite that Dushyant went to Rewari and attended the event.

On being asked about protests being launched against the ruling party leaders, Dushyant said that everyone has the right to hold protests but it should be done as per law.

“If anyone tries to violate norms, strict action will be taken against them. I urge PM Modi to hold talks with farmers, who are sitting on borders for the last 4-5 months and initiate talks with them to end the deadlock. Few people with vested interests had claimed that the mandi system will be scrapped, but I want to tell them that our government is procuring crops on MSP and farmers have started receiving payments for their produce,” he added.

Twelve farm leaders were detained by the Rewari police before arrival of Dushyant. The farm leaders had come to protest against the deputy CM.

SOCIAL DISTANCING NORMS VIOLATED IN BHIWANI

Social distancing norms were violated during Ambedkar Jayanti event in Bhiwani which was attended by Haryana BJP state chief OP Dhankar and state agriculture minister JP Dalal.

People who remained present in the meeting were seen sitting close to each other without wearing masks.