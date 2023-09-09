Great time to recreate country’s golden past: NASSCOM head to students at IIIT-A 18th convocation

“Young techies have unique opportunity to shape India into a ‘Sone Ki Chidiya 2.0’, a nation where all the right ingredients converge to create a sustainable and empowered future for all,” said founder chairman, National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) Harish S Mehta on Saturday. NASSCOM’s founder chairman Harish Mehta and IIIT-A officials pose with medal winners at IIIT-A on Saturday. (HT photo)

He said that even if this seems as a tall order, they need to remember that they all have access to a superpower—Technology— which should be viewed as a bottled lightening, a force potent to illuminate the darkest corners of our country and the potential to fuel personal, social, national and economic development.

Addressing passing out students at the 18th convocation function of Indian Institute of Information Technology-Allahabad (IIIT-A) as chief guest, Mehta said that as we stand at the cusp of India’s ‘Techade’—a decade that promises unparalleled innovation and growth, they were well equipped to dive deep into the tech-world.

“But remember that while technology is ‘bottled lightening’, lightening can both illuminate and destroy. So, whatever you build and design, do so by keeping these four pillars in mind: compassion, inclusivity, sustainability and responsibility,” he said.

Reminding youngsters that opportunities were not just knocking but banging on our doors today, Mehta said that as India marches ahead towards building a 10 trillion-dollar economy, their technical skills and right perspective will help them seize opportunities of digital India.

Minister of State for Education, Government of India, Subhas Sarkar in his recorded message appealed to the students to come forward in realisation of digital India as desired by the Prime Minister. The country has achieved several milestones in the field of science and technology, especially Chandrayan 3, Aditya L1 Mission etc.

Speaking as guest of honour, prof Sunil S Bhagwat, director, Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), Pune said that if there’s been one thing that is constant about technology, it is change.

“In any technology conversation today, the terms data science, artificial intelligence (al), and machine learning (ML) have become integral. We should of course note that advancements through Al need to be tempered with the wisdom and compassion of individual members driving the process as in the absence of these essential human qualities, Al by itself scares people, and therefore it is important that while we contribute to the Al revolution, we are also guided by an ethical and moral compass.” Chairman, board of governors, IIIT-A Anand Deshpande on the occasion said that when knowledge benefits the common man and provides solutions to societal issues, it is considered valuable.

He was happy to note that IIIT Allahabad has several initiatives, projects, centres, to this effect, that engage students in converting knowledge into solutions.

Prof Mukul Sharad Sutaone, director, IIIT-A highlighted the achievements of the institute.

The ceremony witnessed 615 degrees being awarded including 387 undergraduate, 206 postgraduate, 1 dual degree BTech and MTech, 7 dual degree MTech and PhD and 14 PhDs. A total of 130 girls received their degrees this time. As many as 22 different medals to meritorious students were also awarded.

A total of 236 BTech (IT), 112 BTech (Electronic Communication Engineering) and 39 students of BTech (Business Informatics) got their respective undergraduate degrees besides, 206 post graduate degrees including 164 MTech and 42 MBA were conferred upon on the occasion.

MEDALS AWARDED

Vishesh Mittal, a BTech (electronics and communication engineering) student was awarded the Chairman’s Gold Medal for the Year–2023 for his overall academic performance of topping among all branches of the BTech courses.

The Institute Gold Medal for BTech (IT) was given to Prince Kumar, Silver to Aditya Agarwal and Bronze to Divy Agrwal.

For BTech (ECE) Gold medal was conferred upon Vishesh Mittal, Silver to Mohit Garg and Bronze to Chaitnya Joshi.

Likewise, Bonny Thomas K was awarded gold, Meghal Sethi the silver and Ayesha Shamim with the bronze for getting the highest marks in MBA.

Akanksha Lal was awarded Gold, Riya Kalara the silver and Neha Vishwanath Sarnaik with bronze medal for securing top positions in MTech (Information Technology).

In M Tech (ECE) Gold Medal was given to Pawan Sahu, silver to Manoj Kumar Singh and bronze to Aayushi Bansal.

The six endowment medals were awarded to Jyotsna Srivastava, Sanjana Sharma, Gajjlaa Deepak, Muskun Deep Kaur Maini, Aditya Agarwal and Garvit Suri. Also, six students were awarded merit certificates on the occasion too.

