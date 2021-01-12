Greater Noida: 52 societies participate in Swachhta competition

GREATER NOIDA: Fifty-two societies participated in the Greater Noida authority’s competition to encourage waste management rules.

“The authority will scrutinize the data provided by the societies and finalise the winners,” said Deep Chandar additional chief executive officer of the Greater Noida authority. The Authority is yet to finalise the date of announcement.

The winner will get ₹2 lakh prize money, the first runner-up ₹1.5 lakh and the second runner-up ₹1 lakh.

The scrutiny will involve a team from the health department verifying the apartment owners’ association claims on waste management..