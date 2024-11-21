Growing demand: NER to add General Class coaches in 40 trains

In response to the increasing demand for affordable rail travel, the North Eastern Railway (NER) has decided to attach additional General Class coaches to 40 trains. These coaches have been designed to enhance passenger comfort and safety, according to Pankaj Kumar Singh, chief public relations officer, NER. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Singh said that during this year’s festive season, the number of special trains deployed was double compared to last year. However, despite the additional services, passenger overcrowding persisted even after the festive period ended. This consistent demand for train travel has prompted the railways to increase the number of General Class coaches in regular services.

In the past three months, Indian Railways has added approximately 600 General Class coaches to routine trains nationwide. This expansion has enabled around 1 lakh additional passengers to travel daily in the General Class. Furthermore, Indian Railways plans to introduce additional coaches in 370 trains across the network to further address the demand.

“The convenience and affordability of train travel, particularly in comparison to private buses and other transport options, have made it a preferred choice for passengers,” Singh said. “Indian Railways remains committed to enhancing services and prioritizing the needs of General Class passengers. Plans to expand General Class accommodations are currently under consideration.”

This move underscores Indian Railways’ efforts to provide safer, more affordable travel options for the public, reaffirming its dedication to meeting passenger expectations.

