Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Nov 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Growing demand: NER to add General Class coaches in 40 trains

ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
Nov 21, 2024 06:48 AM IST

North Eastern Railway adds General Class coaches to 40 trains to meet rising demand for affordable travel, enhancing comfort and safety for passengers.

In response to the increasing demand for affordable rail travel, the North Eastern Railway (NER) has decided to attach additional General Class coaches to 40 trains. These coaches have been designed to enhance passenger comfort and safety, according to Pankaj Kumar Singh, chief public relations officer, NER.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

Singh said that during this year’s festive season, the number of special trains deployed was double compared to last year. However, despite the additional services, passenger overcrowding persisted even after the festive period ended. This consistent demand for train travel has prompted the railways to increase the number of General Class coaches in regular services.

In the past three months, Indian Railways has added approximately 600 General Class coaches to routine trains nationwide. This expansion has enabled around 1 lakh additional passengers to travel daily in the General Class. Furthermore, Indian Railways plans to introduce additional coaches in 370 trains across the network to further address the demand.

“The convenience and affordability of train travel, particularly in comparison to private buses and other transport options, have made it a preferred choice for passengers,” Singh said. “Indian Railways remains committed to enhancing services and prioritizing the needs of General Class passengers. Plans to expand General Class accommodations are currently under consideration.”

This move underscores Indian Railways’ efforts to provide safer, more affordable travel options for the public, reaffirming its dedication to meeting passenger expectations.

HTC

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On