GTB shoot-out: Two dons, 30 criminals and two-month escape plan for gangster

At least 30 alleged criminals from Delhi and Haryana, including the two most wanted gangsters, Sandeep alias Kala Jatheri and Virender Pratap alias Kala Rana -- who operate from Dubai and Bangkok respectively --- plotted for two months and formed three separate teams to rescue jailed gangster Kuldeep Maan alias Fajja from police custody that ended in a daring shoot-out at east Delhi’s Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital on March 25.

These facts have emerged in the investigation of the case, and form part of the charge sheet that the police filed on May 27 in the Karkardooma court, senior police officers privy to the developments said.

Fajja, who managed to escape from the hospital, was later tracked down by police to a flat in Rohini. On March 28, he was killed in an exchange of fire with the police.

On March 25, the suspects attacked a police team near the surgery OPD, when they were escorting Fajja back to the jail van. They threw chilli powder at the cops, but one of them who was video recording the movements of the team and the gangster, spotted the assailants and raised an alarm. A gunfight ensued in which one of the assailants was killed, while the other was injured and nabbed. Fourteen people arrested in the case so far have been named in the charge sheet as conspirators, executors and those who provided arms and ammunition, hideouts and money. Two minor boys have also been apprehended. A separate charge sheet against them is likely to be filed soon, police said.

Disclosure statements by the arrested accused and technical evidence has suggested that the alleged rescue attempt was part of a larger plan to launch a war on rivals.

Investigators said Jatheri, who carries a reward of ₹7 lakh, has been mentioned as the mastermind of the conspiracy. Jatheri planned Fajja’s release so that they could launch plans to help gangster Jitender alias Gogi’s escape from police custody. The plan was to use Fajja and Gogi to eliminate rivals, especially Sunil alias Tillu Tajpuriya.

“Although Fajja fled from police custody as per the plan, Jatheri’s plans were foiled as Fajja was gunned down in a shoot-out three days after his escape at Tulsi Apartment in Rohini, where he was hiding in a flat owned by his associate Yogender Dahiya,” said a senior investigator, who asked not to be named.

According to the 683-page charge sheet, Jatheri wanted the plan to be executed on March 23 but it could not be done since the jail officials who brought Fajja to GTB hospital for a check-up took him straight to the surgery OPD, instead of the routine drill in which prisoners are first taken to a temporary lock-up inside the hospital, and then to the department concerned for medical attention. The charge sheet says that at least 17 alleged criminals, including minor boys, armed with firearms had reached the hospital on three bikes and in a Scorpio car, but had to return.

The same assailants were back in the hospital on March 25, when Fajja was again brought from Mandoli jail. This time, Fajja was first taken to the lock-up and from there he walked to the hospital building, nearly 200 metres away, allowing the assailants to attack the police team and providing Fajja the chance to escape.

While Lakra was arrested from the GTB hospital shoot-out spot, the police arrested the flat owner, Yogender Dahiya, and Bhupender Singh Maan from Tulsi Apartment. Information provided by them led to the arrest of 11 more suspects and two minor boys.

According to the charge sheet, the suspects told the police that the planning began with arranging cellphones and SIM cards that were provided to Fajja and two other key conspirators, Rohit Moi and Rishi alias Lambu, who were also lodged in different jails. Jatheri and his key associate, Kala Rana, used to contact Fajja, Moi and Rishi through encrypted mobile applications for messaging and calling such as Wickr. They had created chat rooms on the apps and had included people who were part of the conspiracy, said another investigator.

“The entire group was divided into three modules. Each module was given separate tasks to perform about which the other groups did not know. One group was led by Jatheri, Kala Rana, and Ravi Jagsi. Rohit Moi and Rishi aka Lambu led the second team, while the third was led by Deepak Boxer, Mohit Badhani, and Deepak alias Titar. Fajja was part of all the three groups,” the officer said.