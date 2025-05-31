Guard injured after car rams gate into him in Ghaziabad high-rise society

A 45-year-old guard sustained injuries when a car moving in at the Skadri Greens highrise hit the main gate which hit the guard standing nearby on Thursday evening. The police said that based on the complaint, they registered an FIR against the car driver, a resident of the highrise. The incident happened around 5pm on Thursday when guard Pramanand Dixit was on duty at the main gate of the highrise. (Representational image)

The incident happened around 5pm on Thursday when guard Pramanand Dixit was on duty at the main gate of the highrise. A CCTV footage showed that the main iron gate was half open, and a car moving in hit the gate, said officials.

“As soon as the car banged the gate, the gate hit the guard standing behind, and he fell down. He suffered injuries and was taken to the hospital, said Bhasker Verma, ACP of Kavi Nagar circle.

“The car did not stop at the gate or blow any horn to alert the guards, and directly hit the main gate around 5pm. As a result, my brother got hit from the gate and he fell unconscious and sustained injuries. Even after the incident, the driver was not ready to accept his mistake. A woman and a child were also near to the gate, but they escaped the hit as seen in the CCTV. My brother is in ICU,” said Tanuj Dixit, Pramanand’s brother.

Based on a complaint by his wife, we registered an FIR at Kavinagar police station against the car driver, Ruchir Bhargava under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 281 (rash driving) and 125(b) (rash and negligent acts endangering life or personal safety of others). An investigation is underway and the CCTV footage is included in it. No arrests have been made so far,” said the ACP

The highrise is located near National Highway 9 and opposite Bamheta village.