Guard lost his only child to crematorium he worked in for 6 years

Gurugram: Thirty-nine-year-old Sunil Kumar worked as a security guard at the Ram Bagh crematorium for the last six years and ironically when its rear wall collapsed on Saturday evening killing five people, his only child Khushbu was one of the victims. Haryana Police officials interact with the local people after a crematorium wall collapsed, at Madanpuri, in Gurugram on Saturday. (ANI PHOTO.)

Binesh Kumar, Khushbu’s cousin, said her parents were unable to talk about the incident in which they lost their child.

“They are in a state of shock. We are somehow feeding them. Mamta, her mother is fainting repeatedly,” he said.

Kumar said that his uncle received a monthly remuneration of ₹12,000 from the crematorium with which he ran his household, paid house rent and even ensured proper education for his daughter.

“She was studying in a nearby private school in Class-III,” he said adding she and her friend Tanya, also among the deceased, were playing away from the spot but suddenly came towards the building just before the wall collapsed.

Tanya was also a student of a nearby government school and her father Vinod Kumar was a daily wage earner.

Among the deceased, Devi Dayal (65), used to get ₹3,000 as old age pension and lived in an ancestral house with his wife Neena (62) in Arjun Nagar.

“He earlier had a fruit shop but shut it due to old age. His son Kapil Thareja (32) is unemployed as he has mental issues,” said Sunny Verma, Dayal’s son in law, who lives in the same locality and used to help him financially.

Manoj Gaba (55), another deceased, was earlier into catering but after suffering losses, he rented out the shop below his house and that was his lone source of income while Krishan Sachdeva (52) was a former DJ operator in the area.