Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Nov 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gujarat: BJP’s Swarupji Thakor leads Vav bypoll in close contest

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 23, 2024 02:36 PM IST

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI) website, Thakor got 91,755 votes while Congress candidate Gulabsinh Rajput got 89,402 votes

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Swarupji Thakor on Saturday led the Vav assembly by-election in Gujarat over Congress candidate Gulabsinh Rajput by a slender margin of 2,353 votes.

The by-election recorded a 70.55% voter turnout on November 13. (X account | Harsh Sanghavi)
The by-election recorded a 70.55% voter turnout on November 13. (X account | Harsh Sanghavi)

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI) website, Thakor got 91,755 votes while Rajput got 89,402 votes.

Independent candidate Mavji Patel, who had contested after being denied the BJP ticket, secured 27,173 votes.

The by-election, which recorded a 70.55% voter turnout on November 13, was necessitated after sitting Congress MLA Geniben Thakor was elected to Lok Sabha earlier this year from Banaskantha constituency.

Also Read: Election Result 2024 LIVE: BJP, allies set for a Maharashtra sweep, JMM+ set to retake Jharkhand

Voting was conducted across 321 polling booths in 192 polling stations, with 3.10 lakh voters - 1.61 lakh men and 1.49 lakh women - eligible to exercise their franchise.

The constituency’s demographic makeup includes approximately 83,000 voters from the Thakor community, 50,000 from the Chaudhary community, 43,000 Dalits, 25,000 Maldharis (OBC), and 18,000 Brahmins.

The electoral battle gained significant attention as it was the first major contest in the region after Congress’s victory in the Banaskantha Lok Sabha seat, under which the Vav Assembly segment falls.

Thakor’s victory comes after his unsuccessful attempt in the 2022 assembly election, where he had lost to Geniben Thakor, who had won the Vav seat twice in a row, including a notable victory against BJP strongman and assembly speaker Shankar Chaudhary in the 2017 assembly election.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Advertisement
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On