Shraddha Vavhal, 35, advocate ‘Frequent party switching erodes trust’

Resident of Dadar East

Constituency: Wadala

Since I began voting in 2014, I have always looked forward to participating in our democratic process, and I am keen to vote in the upcoming Assembly election as well. However, my enthusiasm is tempered by a growing concern: the lack of transparency in Maharashtra’s political landscape. Our current MLA has held this position since 1990. Yet, the frequent switching of party alliances by elected officials undermines the trust we place in them. As voters, we elect representatives who align with our values and priorities, only to see them shift alliances once in office. This practice, particularly since 2019, has created uncertainty and confusion among constituents. I strongly believe that measures should be introduced to prevent such frequent party changes, which many see as a betrayal of voter trust.

In Wadala, there is immense potential for redevelopment, and citizens deserve greater transparency in developmental projects. People need to understand the implications of new policies and projects, yet information is often not readily accessible. Political leaders should be more approachable, ensuring citizens feel involved in the progress of their own communities. Social media, for instance, could be a powerful tool for leaders to engage with people in a meaningful and positive way. If representatives demonstrate genuine commitment, people will be motivated to vote. Conversely, if leaders remain distant and unengaged, voter interest will naturally decline.

Currently, it is disheartening to vote when we know that leaders might change parties after being elected. This unpredictability around party affiliations and alliances has left voters uncertain about which party will truly represent them in the long run. The decline in voter participation is, in large part, a reflection of this disillusionment. If you support a party, you may not find the ideal leader; if you support a leader, you might not align with their party. This disconnect between leaders and their parties is becoming a significant challenge for voters today.