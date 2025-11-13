Gujarat govt lauds court’s decision to award life term to 3 in cow slaughter case

Calling it a testament to its commitment to cow protection, the Gujarat government on Wednesday lauded a session court’s recent decision to sentence three men to life imprisonment for cow slaughter. Activists offer pooja to a calf during protest against cow slaughter. (Mohd Zakir/HT File Photo)

A government statement, released on Wednesday evening, read: The ruling marks a significant milestone under the Gujarat Animal Preservation (Amendment) Act, 2017, a law rooted in the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his tenure as chief minister, aimed at safeguarding the cow as a sacred symbol of faith and culture.

The case unfolded following a police raid on November 6, 2023, in a residential area of Amreli, where authorities discovered evidence of illegal calf slaughter. Officers seized about 40 kilograms of meat, animal remains, including severed legs, knives, axes, a chopping block, weighing scales, waste, and a vehicle used in the operation, all pointing to an intent to profit from the prohibited act, the Amreli Sessions Court observed on November 11.

Special public prosecutor CB Mehta argued the act insulted Hindu religious sentiments and aimed at economic gain through illegal meat trade, noting one of the accused’ prior conviction in a similar case.

Sessions judge Rizwana Bukhari, in an 81-page ruling, found the prosecution’s case proven, relying on consistent witness accounts and forensic evidence, dismissing the defence’s claims of fabricated evidence, emphasising the raid’s legality and the deliberate nature of the crime.

“The prosecution has proved beyond reasonable doubt that the accused jointly slaughtered cow progeny with full knowledge that it is held sacred in the Hindu religion. The evidence is consistent, corroborated and supported by expert reports,” read the court order.

The accused — Kasimbhai Hajibhai Solanki (20), Satarbhai Ismailbhai Solanki (52), and Akrambhai Hajibhai Solanki (30), all laborers from the locality — faced charges for offences that allegedly insulted religious sentiments and violated state laws.

“The accused were aware that the cow is regarded as a sacred symbol in Hindu religion. Despite knowing this, they carried out the slaughter, thereby offending religious sentiments,” justice Bukhari observed in her order.

The court held them guilty under Section 295 (injuring or defiling a place of worship or object held sacred), Section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle) and Section 114 (abetment when the abettor is present) of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 6(a)(b), 8(4) and 10 (prohibition and punishment for slaughter of cow progeny) of the Gujarat Animal Preservation (Amendment) Act, 2017.

The court imposed life imprisonment under the Act’s provisions, alongside fines of ₹6 lakh each, and additional terms for related offences, with credit given for time served in custody.

Gujarat agriculture minister and government spokesperson Jitu Vaghani said, “This ruling exemplifies our resolve to protect Gau Mata, sending a clear message that such crimes will face the harshest consequences.”

Highlighting the legal history behind this strict punishment, the minister added that this strict law against cattle slaughter was first implemented in 2011 under the leadership of the then chief minister and current Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Subsequently, it was made even stricter, with the provision of life imprisonment added.

“This law is at the forefront in the country with provisions for giving the strictest punishment to those who commit cow slaughter, and today that same law is creating a new history of justice...this verdict makes it clear that the state government will teach a strict legal lesson to those who commit injustice against cows. After this historic verdict, even those elements thinking about engaging in cattle slaughter activities in the future will tremble,” he said.

Echoing these sentiments, deputy chief minister Harsh Sanghavi shared the news on social media, calling it a “new era of justice” and attributing the outcome to Modi’s visionary policies.