Gujarat govt to set up caracal breeding and conservation centre in Kutch

Gujarat government has announced the establishment of a Caracal (Henotaro) Breeding and Conservation Center in the Chadva Rakhal region of Kutch, with a budget allocation of ₹10 crore. This center will focus on the protection and breeding of the rare and critically endangered Caracal, which is found in Gujarat’s Kutch district. Caracals are nocturnal animals known for their agility, hunting skills, and characteristic ear tufts.

The announcement was made by Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel during the Wildlife Week celebrations at the Shyamji Krishna Varma Memorial in Mandvi, Kutch, on Friday.

While the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) lists Caracals as a species of ‘least concern’ due to their large numbers in Africa, their population in India is significantly lower. According to a study Historical and Current Extent of Occurrence of the Caracal in India, 19 sightings have been reported in Gujarat, all within the Kutch district, and nine of these were authenticated by photographs. In India, Caracals face habitat loss and are listed as critically endangered under Schedule I of the Indian Wildlife Act.

Caracals are nocturnal animals known for their agility, hunting skills, and characteristic ear tufts. They inhabit dry, arid regions and moist woodlands, living in small herds. Their shy and elusive nature makes them difficult to spot in the wild.

The Chadva Rakhal area, where the centre will be located, is home to a rich variety of wildlife, including leopards, crocodiles, Indian gazelle, desert foxes, jackals, 28 species of mammals, 28 species of reptiles, and 242 species of birds. It also boasts 243 species of plants. The former royal family of Kutch has transferred 4,900 hectares of land in the Chadva Rakhal region to the state government, which has since been transferred to the Forest Department to support the conservation efforts.