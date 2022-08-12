Gujarat HC grants child’s custody to father citing better financial condition
The Gujarat high court has granted a three-year-old child’s custody to his father after the latter filed a plea seeking whereabouts of his estranged wife and the inter-faith couple’s son. It said the child appeared more comfortable with the father, who earns reasonably well while the wife does not earn.
“...taking into account the welfare of the child and the paramount consideration of the child, in view of the facts and circumstances of the present case, the custody of the minor child is handed over to the father,” the court said and added the wife can seek proper visitation rights.
The petitioner said his wife left home without any cause and prompted him to file a police complaint years after they got married under the Special Marriage Act in 2018. He alleged his in-laws illegally detained her and their son.
The matter was referred for mediation but the process was unsuccessful as the wife informed the court she will does not want to live with her husband.
-
Seven die in latest ‘hooch tragedy’ in Saran
Seven persons died and two others were hospitalised in the last 24 hours in yet another suspected hooch tragedy in Bihar's Saran district, local officials said. The latest tragedy took place at Audha and Bhuwalpur villages under the jurisdiction of Marhaura and Garkha police stations, respectively. With this, the death toll in a series of hooch tragedies that has struck parts of Saran since August 3 late evening climbed to 18.
-
No PM ambitions, but will work for Oppn unity: Nitish
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Friday maintained he had no prime ministerial ambitions but said he was looking forward to play a “positive” role in forging opposition unity against the ruling NDA at the Centre. The JD(U) leader was also asked whether he would be going to Gujarat, the home turf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to campaign for the assembly elections scheduled later this year.
-
Crew members of Swiss yacht rescued in Alibag
It was probably the longest and most nerve-wracking wait for Captain Karuna Nidhan Pandey (52) and his four other crew members. They were awaiting help following a blast in their Swiss-made yacht, MS Porrima, amid rough seas and strong winds in the wee hours of Friday, 20 nautical miles off the Navgaon coast in Alibag Taluka. The crew members, however, were successfully rescued and airlifted by the Indian Coast Guard ship, Agrim, and a helicopter.
-
Weekend rush ups CNG demand, leaves long queues at pumps
Mumbai The long weekend rush exiting the city starting Thursday night impacted daily commuters on Friday morning as Compressed Natural Gas stations across Mumbai faced a shortage of supply. According to a statement released by Mahanagar Gas Limited, which provides CNG across the city, the vehicular traffic leaving the city for the upcoming long weekend pushed the demand for CNG. Nilesh Sable (49), a taxi driver plying in Sion added that post noon, the situation improved slightly.
-
Man loses ₹2.43L trying to book room in resort for family trip
Mumbai: The Borivali police station has registered a case after a 34-year-old local resident alleged that some unknown frauds cheated him to the tune of ₹2.43 lakh when he attempted to book a room at a resort in Mahabaleshwar for a family trip. The complainant, Pranav Nadkarni, a resident of New MHB Colony in Borivali, informed the police that he had finalised a resort and found out its contact number from the internet.
