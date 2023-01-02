Gujarat: Mother allegedly throws infant daughter from hospital building; arrested

A 23-year-old woman was arrested on Monday for allegedly killing her infant daughter by throwing her off the third floor of the civil hospital in Ahmedabad’s Asarwa, police said.

According to the police, the incident took place in the 1200-bed medical facility in Asarwa in Ahmedabad in the early hours of Sunday. The accused is a resident of a village in Anand district, they said.

Following the incident, a first information report (FIR) was registered with Shahibaug police station on Sunday on the complaint of the father.

“The child was two months and 25 days old. The accused took this extreme step as the child was not keeping well since the birth and according to the mother, she could not see her child in so much pain,” a police officer at Shahibaug police station said.

He added, “The child was brought to the city civil hospital recently for treatment where the incident took place.”

According to the police, the accused also tried to initially mislead the police by claiming that the child went missing from the hospital.

“CCTV footage showed her (the accused mother) going towards the gallery area on the third floor of the hospital with the child in her hands. When she returned, she was empty-handed. When police questioned her, she admitted her crime,” the police officer said.

The FIR mentioned that the child fell ill soon after birth and was operated in a hospital in Vadodara.

According to the child’s father, the doctors at Vadodara hospital cited consumption of contaminated water as the cause of the ailment.

According to the FIR, the child was taken to a hospital in Nadiad on December 14 after her condition deteriorated soon after the birth, and from there, the doctors referred her to the civil hospital in Ahmedabad.

The accused woman’s husband alerted the staff and called the police after his wife complained that the child went missing, as per the FIR.