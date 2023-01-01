Home / Cities / Others / Ludhiana man arrested for theft at house

Ludhiana man arrested for theft at house

Published on Jan 01, 2023 11:39 PM IST

The complainant said that ₹ 25,000, five gold rings, 20-gram gold biscuit, gold chain and earrings were stolen after breaking open the almirah at their house in New Amar Nagar, Ludhiana; A case under Sections 454 (lurking house-trespass) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the arrested accused.

Police arrested a Shimlapuri resident for committing theft at a house in New Amar Nagar, Ludhiana. (HT FILE PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Police arrested a Shimlapuri resident on Sunday for committing theft at a house in New Amar Nagar.

The accused has been identified as Om Parkash alias Bauya of Shimlapuri.

The FIR has been lodged based on the statement of Gurdeep Singh. He stated that on December 29, he was at work and his wife and son went to the gurudwara at around 1 pm. When they returned home around three hours later, they were shocked to find that the house had been ransacked.

He said that 25,000, five gold rings, 20-gram gold biscuit, gold chain and earrings were stolen after breaking open the almirah.

Assistant sub-inspector Sawinder Singh, investigating officer, said that Prakash was captured escaping from the house on CCTV camera.

A case under Sections 454 (lurking house-trespass) and 380 (theft in dwelling house) of Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused.

