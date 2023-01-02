Kidnap bid on woman foiled in Yamunanagar, four held

Four friends were arrested after their attempt to allegedly kidnap a woman outside a gym failed in Yamunanagar, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place outside Fit-7 Gym in Model Town locality when the woman was leaving in her vehicle during morning hours on Saturday.

Investigators said that the four men identified as Dinesh from Karnal and locals Vishal, Deepak and Sharad surrounded the woman’s Hyundai Creta and two of them entered the car.

Inspector Kamaljeet Singh, SHO, Yamunanagar (City) police station, said that one of the woman’s acquaintances witnessed the scene and called for help.

“Soon, the abductors tried to flee, but one of them was caught by the public and we were informed. As per the SP’s instructions, CIA units were tasked to nab the other accused, who were arrested later in the day. Prima facie, the motive was to rob and abduct the woman for which a conspiracy was hatched five days ago,” the cop added.

An FIR was registered under Sections 365, 379-B and 511 of the IPC. The accused will be presented before a court today.