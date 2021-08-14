Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gunshots outside Paharganj hotel on I-Day eve triggers security scare

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 14, 2021 10:49 PM IST
New Delhi: Local police was sent into a tizzy on Saturday after reports of gunshots outside a hotel in Paharganj were received even as the city was on a high-alert in view of Independence Day on Sunday. The police later clarified that the incident was not “terror-related”.

“We received a call at the Paharganj police station at 3:37pm regarding a quarrel and firing near Hotel Relax in Nehru market area. The injured person, Rajesh,35, was taken to a hospital with a gunshot injury in his left arm. He runs a taxi business and has around 4-5 vehicles. Another person, Bhupender also sustained knife injuries on thigh and in his head. Bhupender is the brother of a bad character named Gajender alias Banner,” said a police spokesperson.

In police lexicon, a bad character is a person, whose record is maintained at the police station and whose activities are monitored because the person has a history of crimes.

Police said they were probing the firing, and have learnt that it was the result of a quarrel between two groups. Police suspect Gajender fired the bullets.

“Both injured are levelling allegations against each other. A couple of empty cartridges were found on the spot, besides from two misfired rounds. We are taking legal action,” the spokesperson added.

