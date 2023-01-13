Gurugam cops identify online sex rackets, say action will be taken soon

Gurugram: At least 10 websites allegedly involved in prostitution have been identified by the Gurugram police in the last three days and their locations have been traced through internet protocol (IP) addresses, said police on Thursday.

Police said that the websites solicit customers through social media platforms and later create WhatsApp groups to share pictures of women.

The online rackets came to light during a vigil kept by police on several spas that were allegedly involved in flesh trade.

Police said that they received several tip-offs stating that suspects have placed advertisements of escort service providers on social media websites and were involved in prostitution. Police searched the sites and cyber crime teams were given the task to identify the locations of the suspects who were running the spas from Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida and Delhi.

There are a few agencies based in Delhi who sell the database of men who visit spas and charge ₹5,000 for at least 100 mobile numbers, said police, adding that they will take action against anyone found involved in the illegal trade.

Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said that the suspects send alerts on mobile numbers in the name of escort services and offer membership with lucrative offers. He said that when anyone reverts to the links, they send pictures of women.

“The service providers share their mobile numbers on the advertisements and also share reviews to gain trust” ACP Sangwan said.

During investigation, it was found that the suspects were active in and around the MG Road area, Golf Course Extension Road, Sohna Road and Sector 48. To curb the menace, police have formed a special team with policemen deployed in plain clothes near spas and guest houses, said police

Sangwan said on January 8, at least two unidentified suspects were booked for allegedly snatching cash, assaulting a police constable and fleeing after ramming a vehicle of the raiding team in Sector 56, when it had laid a trap to bust an online sex racket.

“Many suspects are carrying out prostitution in spas located across posh areas in Gurugram city. They also offer their services to existing clients and try to convince people who visit the spas with discounts. The spa managers who were arrested in the past had revealed that they train the women involved in sex trade to convince customers for their services and paid high incentives,” ACP Sangwan said.

Police said that during investigation, it was also found that some cab drivers were also involved in sharing mobile numbers of the customers.

“We have registered nearly 20 cases of immoral trafficking in the last 12 months and have arrested 32 suspects, including eight women from different locations. We also recovered a database of 6,000 women who were residents of at least four states and were working in spas and massage parlours across Delhi-NCR,” ACP Sangwan added.

