Gurugram admin directs officials to repair city roads in 15 days

Gurugram: Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav held a meeting with officials of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), Public Works Department (PWD) and the Marketing Board and directed them to repair damaged city roads and make them pothole-free within a fortnight. After the rain, potholes at SPR near Sector-74A. The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has deployed special teams to repair potholes and any damaged sections on master sector roads across the city. (HT PHOTO)

The meeting, held on Thursday morning at the Mini Secretariat, was convened to address the worsening condition of Gurugram’s roads, which have become a major concern for residents. The city experienced heavy rainfall over the last 10 days, leading to the formation of numerous potholes and cracks across various roads, severely affecting traffic movement. Many residents took to social media to voice their concerns, highlighting the safety hazards and inconvenience caused by the poor roads.

The major spots identified by MCG staff are Dwarka Expressway, Golf Course Extension Road, Southern Peripheral Road, Basai, Sector 10, Sector 21, 23, 4 and 7, said officials.

Yadav issued strict directives to key officials from various departments, to ensure that all city roads are made pothole-free within the next 15 days. This urgent directive comes in the wake of public outcry following the deterioration of road conditions due to heavy rainfall during the ongoing monsoon season.

During the meeting, the DC stressed the urgency of the situation, pointing out that the potholes not only disrupt traffic but also pose serious risks of accidents. He pointed out the need for immediate and comprehensive action, directing all departments to prioritize the repair work and ensure that the roads are restored to a safe and navigable state within the given timeframe.

Yadav also visited several areas across the district on Thursday to personally inspect the current condition of the roads. His visits included key traffic arteries and residential areas, where he observed the extent of the damage and discussed the required repairs with on-site officials. “This on-ground inspection will underscore the administration’s commitment to ensuring that the work is not only completed on time but also meets the necessary standards of quality. We will ensure quality check by the outsourced agency,” he said.

During the meeting, officials from GMDA informed that they have divided the roads under their jurisdiction into four zones to expedite the patchwork process. Zone 1 covers Sectors 1 to 23, Zone 2 includes Sectors 24 to 80, Zone 3 encompasses Sectors 81 to 98, and Zone 4 includes Sector 99 and other sectors. PWD officials also reported that they have formed four teams, based on divisions, to complete the patchwork on all roads managed by their department by August 31.

The DC made it clear that he would personally review the progress on the repair work undertaken by the end of the week, and he warned officials against any negligence in the execution of the patchwork, especially on the city’s major roads. “The first phase of repairs should focus on the most critical roads to minimise disruption and ensure the safety of all commuters,” he said.

The meeting highlighted the district administration’s proactive approach to addressing infrastructure issues and ensuring the safety and convenience of Gurugram’s residents in the wake of the recent rains.

Residents of Gurugram have been expressing frustration over the prolonged delays in road repairs, anticipating further inconveniences in their daily commute due to the deteriorating conditions of the roads.

Chaitali Mandhotra, a member of the Ardee City Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA), said, “We appreciate the move. But somehow all this should be a routine job. In Ardee City, there are no potholes, but no roads either. Moreover, the roads that already have work order are not being made. RWA has shared all the pictures of the dilapidated state of roads as advised by MCG. Now, we are looking forward to seeing action,” she said.